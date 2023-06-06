Dublin is pricier than Rome and Oslo when it comes to expat life

Dublin placed 51st in a ranking of the world's most expensive cities. Photo: Eamonn Farrell

A weaker euro saw Dublin fall two places in the index

DUBLIN is the 51st most expensive city for expatriates, according to a new report.

The Mercer 2023 Cost of Living Survey ranked 227 cities across five continents, comparing factors, such as housing, transportation and food.

According to the survey, Dublin dropped two places from last year’s list. This fall was attributed to the weakened euro against the dollar.

However, the cost of rental accommodation here remains the biggest challenge for companies sending employees to Ireland.

Dublin is cheaper to live in than a number of other European capitals, including London, which placed 17th and Paris, which was 35th this year .

However, it is more expensive here than in Rome, Luxembourg and Oslo.

Hong Kong holds the top spot, retaining its position from 2022’s index. Singapore follows in second place, while Zurich was third.

Overall, there were five European cities in the global ten list of the most expensive locations to live in this year.

Four of these were located in Switzerland. As well as Zurich, Geneva placed fourth, while Basel ranked fifth. Bern was in seventh position.

Copenhagen is now the ninth most expensive city for expats.

Amsterdam fell three places to 28th position, while Prague rose 27 places in the year to become the 33rd most expensive location.

Mercer said that changes in the ranking could be attributed to inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, which are impacting the pay and savings of internationally mobile employees.

Cost is not the only factor that influences how attractive a location is for both companies and their staff, Mercer reported. Potential for natural disasters, crime rates, infrastructure and political or economic turmoil also play a role.

“In general, countries and cities are continuously striving to attract international businesses as well as digital nomads and expats on international assignments,” Mercer Ireland senior consultant Noel O’Connor said.

“The most successful locations are currently those combining flexible governance for mobile talent, a high quality of life and a reasonable cost of living.”