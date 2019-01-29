Dublin hub central to EMEA growth for SurveyMonkey as software firm searches for talent

SurveyMonkey is focusing on growing its Dublin office in an effort to drive adoption of the platform among businesses in the EMEA region.

Founded in 1999, the California-based software company has recently expanded its platform in terms of privacy, security, collaboration and compliance in order to further tap into the global enterprise market.

Following success in North America, the provider of survey software products is turning its attention to customers outside of the US, where a third of the business revenue comes from.

SurveyMonkey's chief sales officer John Schoenstein said that "a lot of momentum and growth in the region is giving us some confidence in terms of expanding into EMEA and we want to support our customers and serve them with a local presence".

As part of the company's growth strategy, former Google and Facebook executive Joe Cullinsky has been recently hired as the new sales director, working out of its European headquarters in Dublin.

"Making this move was all about seeing such a major opportunity with a big brand name," he told Independent.ie.

"SurveyMonkey has a strong presence in EMEA but there's a lot of room for growth in the enterprise segment, to expand the platform that's helping hundreds of thousands of businesses collect data to make critical decisions.

"It has also been ranked as one of the best places to work in Ireland and further afield, so it offers all the perks and opportunities you'd expect from a tech startup."

Over 600,000 paying users across more than 300,000 organisational domains and 190 countries and territories currently use the SurveyMonkey platform.

Established by Ryan and Chris Finley in Portland, the company opened its Irish operations in 2014, and its workforce here has grown to around 50 employees.

With more than a decade of experience in scaling similar teams, Cullinsky is now tasked with hiring and overseeing a team of sales and business development managers here.

"We're excited about what we're doing in Dublin and building the team out now is about how quickly we can find great talent," Schoenstein said.

"The intention is to build a very diverse team; one of the things that attracted me to SurveyMonkey three years ago is the heavy focus that we put on diversity and inclusion."

SurveyMonkey, which has more than 750 employees globally, went public in September 2018. It has offices in San Mateo, Portland, Seattle, Dublin, Ottawa, and Sydney.

