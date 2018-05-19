Dublin hosts lead the charge in AirSorted's battle for 'global domination'

Airsorted's first foray into the Irish market was in late 2016 but Dublin is already one of the property management firm's best-performing cities, boasting a current portfolio of close to 150 properties.

Founded by James Jenkins-Yates in 2015, the tech-first venture has built up a highly skilled team, attracting talent from some of the big boys in the tech industry including Uber, Google, TransferWise and Deliveroo.

The company completed its Series A 30-day funding round in March, raising around €7m for its aim for "global domination", according to Dublin City Manager, Rachael Moore. "Our strategy was to strengthen what we had as a service initially and then get the funding to push for growth internationally. We were completely bootstrapped before that," she told Independent.ie.

"Since January, we've grown by 38pc in Dublin alone, managing around 150 properties in the area; it is very much the right time for us to push and grow." Airsorted provides an end-to-end service and 24/7 support on its hosting platform for property owners for a fee of 15pc of total earnings.

The "hassle-free" offering collates and services all bookings to a property on behalf of the host; from creating and marketing listings to maintaining the cleanliness of the property. And the majority of their "varied client base" is not made up by property investors, as you might assume, but from ordinary individuals looking to generate a bit of extra income.

"Around 70pc of our hosts want to list their vacant property websites like Airbnb, Booking.com and HomeAway for a night, a weekend, a few weeks or a few months," said Rachael. "There are full-time landlords that want a higher return from their properties in their portfolio but most are holidaymakers or business travellers who want to let their home while they're away or expats who have left Ireland but don't want to sell up.

"We also see retirees who live outside Dublin, and only use their city-centre bolthole from time to time."

Airsorted prides itself on catering for all, but also providing services that are heavily backed by technology; these include automated guest communications, pricing algorithms based on data and supply & demand, as well as having local intel on each city's accommodation market.

In line with its expansion drive, the 140-strong employee base is constantly growing with current opportunities at the firm including roles in in tech (developers/engineers/testers), sales & marketing, operations, guest communications and customer support roles. "We like to think we’re challenging the perception of tech start-ups – yes we’re problem-solvers and we’re highly analytical but excellent customer service remains at the heart of our culture," said Rachael.

Across Airsorted 52pc of its staff are female, showcasing the startup’s commitment to encouraging more women to join tech-first companies. In Dublin alone, the team of seven at its city centre office is 57pc female with roles comprising of operations, growth and host management.

Outside of Dublin, Airsorted’s current roster of 16 cities includes London, Bristol, Edinburgh, Paris, New Zealand, Sydney, Melbourne, Cape Town, and Toronto with plans to expand into 38 new cities - including more in Ireland - by the end of next year.

Online Editors