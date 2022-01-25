Dublin-headquartered Waystone buys professional services firm

Financial services company Waystone has purchased professional services firm KB Associates.

Dublin-headquartered Waystone provides governance, risk and compliance services to the asset management industry, while KB Associates specialises in the provision of governance, regulatory and related consulting services to the asset management industry.

Headquartered in Ireland and with offices in London, the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg and Malta, KB Associates employs almost 100 consultants, advises over 250 international asset managers and supports investment funds with assets exceeding $400bn (€353bn).

Financial details of the acquisition were not publicly disclosed.

The deal increases Waystone’s total assets under management to $1.4tn.

It will also bring to Waystone a depth of institutional UCITS (undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities) expertise. UCITS refers to a regulatory framework that allows for the sale of cross-Europe mutual funds.

Mike Kirby, KB Associates founder and managing principal will become executive chairman of Waystone Europe and a board member of the Waystone Group.

He will be a “significant investor” in the combined businesses.

Andrew Kehoe, the current CEO of KB Associates, will become CEO of the Waystone Group in Ireland with Barry Harrington and Peadar De Barra becoming managing directors of the combined Irish businesses.

Derek Delaney, Waystone Global CEO, said: “KB Associates has been the pre-eminent provider of governance and compliance services in Ireland for almost 20 years.

We are very fortunate that KBA has chosen to join our institutional partnership and we are delighted to welcome all the key management and consulting staff of KBA. This agreement brings a depth of institutional UCITS expertise along with a talented and dedicated team of close to 100 new colleagues.”

KB Associates was advised on the transaction by A&L Goodbody and Squire Patton Boggs led by Sheena Doggett and James Fitzgibbon respectively.

Waystone launched in March last year following a merger between MontLake, MDO and DMS, Waystone.