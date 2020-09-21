Dublin-headquartered Inflazome sold to Roche netting €380m for shareholders

THE Dublin-headquartered Inflazome has been bought by pharma group Roche, in a deal that will see shareholders receive €380m upfront.

Inflazome was founded in 2016 by medical researchers Prof Matt Cooper of University of Queensland, Australia and Prof Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin.

It is developing drugs that block harmful inflammation.

According to the company, these drugs are useful in the treatment of a wide range of disorders, from Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and motor neurone disease to asthma, inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis.

Inflazome has a portfolio of orally available small molecule NLRP3 inhibitors, with lead molecules having successfully completed Phase I clinical trials, as well as several high potential earlier-stage programmes.

The acquisition gives Roche full rights to Inflazome’s entire portfolio.

Roche intends to further develop NLRP3 inhibitors across a wide variety of indications with high unmet medical need.

Along with the €380m payment, shareholders are eligible to receive additional milestone payments.

Matt Cooper, CEO of Inflazome, said: “We are delighted to close this deal with Roche, an outstanding pharmaceutical company with a broad commitment to multiple indications.

With Inflazome now part of the Roche organisation, Inflazome’s pioneering molecules are well positioned to be developed quickly and effectively so they can help patients suffering from debilitating diseases.”

The company, which was founded in 2016, has raised €55m in two rounds of funding.

Last year, it received $1m (€899,000) from the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Lazard acted as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter and Byrne Wallace acted as legal counsel to Inflazome.

Online Editors