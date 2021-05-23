Dublin firm gets contracts worth €20m in Sweden

Standard Control Systems, a provider of integrated building energy management systems, has expanded its business in Sweden after securing a pipeline of work worth up to €20m over the next three years.

The Dublin-headquartered company has established its own business registered in Sweden as part of the move. It comes following several challenging regulatory changes that threatened the viability of Standard Controls to fulfil its existing contracts and win new business. The impact of Brexit has also played a role.

Standard Controls chief executive Sean O’Toole said Sweden had been a high growth market in recent years, particularly with data centres.

“We have made this move in order to consolidate our position in Sweden as well as enabling us to grow and take on more work in the coming years. This represents a key, strategic move that will help us realise our ambition of doubling the size of our business by 2025. International markets have played a significant role in our growth, and we expect them to continue to do so.”

Standard Controls reported a turnover of €20.2m in 2019, increasing 30pc on the previous year’s €15.4m. It has previously outlined its ambition to double its size by 2025.

The company has worked on projects in Holland, Spain, Germany, South Africa and Bahrain.

Sunday Independent