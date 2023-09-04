Dublin businesses are ‘now at a tipping point’ in long wait for Ireland’s first metro

An artist's impression of the MetroLink stop in Swords, Co Dublin

While the timeline for completing the Metrolink seems to stretch endlessly into the future, delivery plans for the project are set to come into focus, finally.

Two weeks ago, a group of consultants led by Dublin-based Turner & Townsend was appointed to oversee the delivery of Ireland’s first metro railway.

Last week, An Bord Pleanála confirmed that it will stage an oral hearing into the estimated €9.5bn project.

And Dublin Chamber’s pre-Budget submission, published today, has now brought home the importance of the development to Dublin’s business community.

With Dublin’s public transport infrastructure struggling to allow its workforce to commute, Dublin Chamber has said projects such as Metrolink are crucial to keeping the capital as an attractive place for businesses.

Metrolink, running between Swords in the north of the county and Charlemont in the south of the city, would provide a direct rail link between Dublin Airport and the city centre.

Crucially, it would allow much faster and easier transport to suburbs where thousands of workers are currently struggling with long journey times.

Mary Rose Burke, Dublin Chamber’s chief executive, said the impact of long commutes in Dublin is often “understated”, particularly in the areas surrounding the capital.

“With 140,000 commuters heading to Dublin for work, the city’s commuter belt in the greater Dublin area and beyond needs better public transport – this includes Dart+ and Metrolink,” she said.

"With the continued growth in Dublin and its commuter base, we call on the government to make capital investment a priority in Budget 2024 and subsequent budgets, particularly in projects such as Metrolink, Dart+ and Bus Connects.

"These public transport projects are vital to ensure that Dublin, and the wider metropolitan region around Dublin, remains an attractive location to live in, to work and to run a business.”

The almost 20km Dublin MetroLink was first proposed in 2005. In its original iteration as ‘Metro North’, it was expected to cost €3bn. However, the development was shelved during the financial crisis due to concerns over costs.

Since then, the project has had a series of half-starts and extended deadlines, while being rebranded as ‘MetroLink’. Some €300m has been spent on various plans over the years.

Under the current plans, automated trains would run every three minutes at peak times and the system would be capable of carrying up to 20,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

When a public consultation started in 2018, it was hoped the line would be delivered by 2027. However, most recent estimates say it will likely be at least 2035.

The Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee recently said an estimate of €9.5bn is the ‘most realistic’ figure for the project .

While the project has been delayed many times before, the submission from Dublin Chamber specifically warns against this.

Noting there have been “issues in the past” with infrastructure projects stalling at planning stages, the group said “this cannot be allowed to happen [again].”

"We call on the government in Budget 2024 to allocate the funding to projects to allow these projects to progress and to accelerate the delivery of projects that may already be shovel ready,” it said.

Long commute times are expected to continue to worsen as the population grows if key infrastructure is not delivered.

Further delays risk making it more difficult for companies to attract workers discouraged or unable to manage long journeys every day.

Dublin Chamber’s submission indicates that for businesses in the capital, a tipping point may have been reached already.