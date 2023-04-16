Dublin booking agency MPI Artists tunes into post-Covid growth

Shane MacGowan is one of the performers represented by MPI. Picture by Getty Images

MPI Artists, an artist booking agency behind acts including Frances Black, The Saw Doctors and Shane MacGowan, has seen its turnover recover around 30pc ahead of pre-pandemic levels as it prepares for a summer without the spectre of Covid-19.

The Dublin-based agency, which specialises in touring bands, is also plotting an expansion of its business, with plans to hire more specialised agents at home and abroad.

Speaking with the Sunday Independent, founder and owner Martin Nolan said it had been great to get back to business followingCovid.

“It is just so nice to see the sold-out sign going up as opposed to rescheduled.”

Nolan said when the company was able to start operating again last year, there had been concerns as to whether businesses in the entertainment sector had survived the long period without shows.

He added MPI had been anticipating its busiest year on record before the pandemic. However, thanks to its focus on new business channels, it is now looking to grow.

“In February 2020, we were anticipating one of our biggest years with loads of arena shows all across Europe,” Nolan said. “The whole thing just came crashing to a halt. Turnover in March 2020 went back to almost zero.

“Our turnover now is growing. If I compare 2018 and 2019 prior to Covid, we are already up another 30 to 40pc. We have expanded into other areas. I kept on our team during Covid and the office and just kept it going, while others didn’t.

“We worked to expand the festival programming and tender for events. We also started doing more programming with venues. We just landed a contract to programme The Lark in Balbriggan – a beautiful theatre.”

Last year, Nolan’s MPI won a tender to run Puca Festival, a Halloween-inspired music, comedy and storytelling festival which includes partners such as Fáilte Ireland. In 2022 it attracted 36,000 visitors and performers like Imelda May, Gavin James and comedian Joanne McNally.

With Nolan again working on Puca for 2023 and attracting big Irish acts, he is now looking for sponsors for the festival.