Internet domain registry business Afilias has moved its headquarters out of Dublin to the US, citing recent US tax changes as a reason for the move.

Dublin based tech firm moves to the US citing tax changes

It’s a sign that Donald Trump’s efforts to attract business home are having an impact.

"We’ve long had a strong US presence,” said CEO Hal Lubsen.

"More of the company’s shares are now owned by Americans, and our executive group is increasingly becoming American.

However," he added, "nothing really changes for our customers and our vendors. Afilias continues to be a global registry services provider; our operations will not be affected."

The company said its existing offices would continue in operation.

It has had its headquarters here since 2001.

"As Afilias’ US market heats up, the company anticipates increased hiring and investment in the US. Otherwise, no new paperwork or other changes will be requested of customers; all our offices worldwide will continue to operate as they have in the past; and pre-existing staff arrangements will not change," the company said.

Online Editors