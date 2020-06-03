Dublin-based lessor SMBC defers of delivery of Boeing 737 Max aircraft until at least 2025

Dublin-based lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has deferred the delivery of 68 Boeing 737 Max aircraft until at least 2025.

The company, which is one of the world’s leading aircraft leasing groups, said it would not be taking delivery of the aircraft until 2025-2027.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 “will have a significant and potentially prolonged impact on the aviation industry,” according to SMBC’s chief executive Peter Barrett.

“SMBC Aviation Capital came into this crisis in a very strong financial position, with a business model built to perform through the cycle, not just the favourable market conditions seen in recent years,” Mr Barrett said.

“Being owned by a substantive and supportive Japanese financial institution together with our disciplined asset investment strategy positions us well to manage the challenges of this changing operating environment and take advantage of opportunities that will arise,” he added.

His comments come as the company reported results for the 12 months to March 31.

During the period SMBC recorded record profit of $364.5m, a 6pc increase year-on-year.

Total aircraft operating lease assets grew by 3.7pc to $10.6bn, a lower than anticipated level of asset growth due to the grounding of the B737 MAX aircraft and Airbus A320 delays.

Online Editors