Dublin-based leasing firm sues troubled Hong Kong airline

The Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Awas is taking legal action against Hong Kong's third-largest airline over unpaid rent for two Airbus planes amounting to more than €2.6m, according to reports in the region.

The Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Awas is taking legal action against Hong Kong's third-largest airline over unpaid rent for two Airbus planes amounting to more than €2.6m, according to reports in the region.

Awas, owned by Dubai Aerospace, has also accused Hong Kong Airlines of failing to comply with its grounding notice on December 19, according to the 'South China Morning Post'.

The paper reports that Awas is now seeking repayment plus interest and an injunction in respect of the airline's alleged non-compliance and breach of two leases over the aircraft from 2016.

Hong Kong Airlines is a competitor to the regional giant Cathay Pacific, which flies direct to Hong Kong from Dublin.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In