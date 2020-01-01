Dublin-based leasing firm sues troubled Hong Kong airline
The Dublin-based aircraft leasing firm Awas is taking legal action against Hong Kong's third-largest airline over unpaid rent for two Airbus planes amounting to more than €2.6m, according to reports in the region.
Awas, owned by Dubai Aerospace, has also accused Hong Kong Airlines of failing to comply with its grounding notice on December 19, according to the 'South China Morning Post'.
The paper reports that Awas is now seeking repayment plus interest and an injunction in respect of the airline's alleged non-compliance and breach of two leases over the aircraft from 2016.
Hong Kong Airlines is a competitor to the regional giant Cathay Pacific, which flies direct to Hong Kong from Dublin.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The Hong Kong high court action comes less than a month after another Dublin-based firm, Alafco Irish Aircraft Leasing Sixteen, sued Hong Kong Airlines for allegedly failing to settle a payment of more than €30.7m.
The airline has struggled in recent times, convincing Hong Kong's airline authority that it had enough capital to continue in operation last month.
Founded in 2006, the carrier is backed by the heavily indebted HNA Group.
Recent civil turbulence in Hong Kong has hit the airline's business, with fewer travellers booking with the firm.
Accounts for 2018 show that Awas Aviation Capital achieved revenues of $341m (€304m) between August 17 and the end of that year, and contributed a net income of $100m to Dubai Aerospace in the period.
The purchase of Awas by Dubai Aerospace in August 2017 created a $14bn business, and helped revenues at the group increase by 84pc to $838m in 2017. The 2018 accounts show that the group's pre-tax profits increased by 24pc to $182.43m, while the board was made up of an Emirian citizen and an Indian citizen, along with Irish citizen Jennifer Creevey.
The multi-billion-euro aircraft leasing industry is a growing economic sector for Ireland, paying an aggregate €54m in net corporation tax in 2018.
Ireland is the location for nine of the world's top 10 players in the industry, including Awas Capital, Aercap, SMBC, Pembroke Capital, GECAS and Avolon.
According to the Central Statistics Office, the number employed in the industry increased to 1,482 in 2016 from 1,010 in 2012, with total pay in the sector increasing to €245m from €123m.
During the same period, the assets of the companies concerned increased to €141.6bn from €65.8bn, while the industry's liabilities increased to €141.1bn in 2016 from €60.6bn in 2012.
A Central Bank study into the industry here showed that revenues increased by €2.4bn, to €11.8bn in 2015 from €9.4bn in 2014. There are more than 4,000 aircraft under management here.
Irish Independent