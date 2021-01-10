Dublin-based food order app Bamboo acquired by company behind Fetch

POS8 Limited, the owner of on-premises food and drink order-and-pay application Fetch, has merged with Norse Starlit Limited, which owns the Irish food-ordering app Bamboo.

Last year, Bamboo was saved by a group of its original investors after liquidators were appointed in early May. The app, launched in 2018, has around 150 restaurants in Galway, Dublin and Cork using its food-ordering product, enabling customers to order ahead for a contactless pickup.

The company behind the Bamboo app fell into difficulty in April when many partners closed due to the pandemic and a "financial event" fell through. During the restructuring period, a group of the original investors, led by Andrew Connolly - the managing director of Morgan McKinley's Toronto Office - acquired the app.

The company behind Fetch, which launched in 2020, didn't disclose the value of the transaction. It said the acquisition "accelerates our global expansion goals and enhances our service offerings to venue partners and customers".

According to a statement, the merger of the two applications will bring new features and functionality for venues and customers. It will be able to offer on-premises ordering and dining services through the merger.

Jason Jefferys, who is the co-founder and chief executive of Fetch, said the deal would help to enhance its offering to its customer base.

"When looking at competitors in Ireland, only one stood out for its level of customer care, and that was Bamboo," he said. "Since this is the most important thing for us here at Fetch, merging with them was easy, and I'm pleased to announce that we're keeping the entire team together.

"Now for the fun part, introducing Bamboo's clients - and the rest of Ireland's restaurants, pubs and bars - to technology and features that only last year were considered science fiction."

Bamboo's Connolly said the merger came at an essential time for the Irish hospitality industry.

"The Bamboo team is very excited to join forces with Fetch and we look forward to rolling out some exciting technology to our loyal customers in the coming months," he said. "Our eagerness to make a deal with Fetch was founded in the belief that we need to support the Irish Hospitality sector even more after a difficult 2020 and in our opinion, we have found the right partner as their experienced team and unique technology will really please customers."

Fetch includes Carson Booth as its chief operating officer, who was previously the global vice -president of property technology at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. It also counts Benvolio Panzarella, who was previously a general manager for JUST EAT.

