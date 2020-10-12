Dublin based drug maker will hand over 20pc of shares to settle opioid claims

Ireland registered drugs giant Mallinckrodt has sought bankruptcy protection in the US after being hit by claims from US authorities over its role in the country’s opioid epidemic.

Mallinckrodt was among a group of big US pharma companies that shifted their tax base to Ireland in recent decades by buying smaller rivals here, reaping huge tax bill reductions while continuing to be run from a US head office.

Mallinckrodt has now filed for protection from creditors in Delaware after reaching a restructuring-support agreement from creditors including bondholders and the attorneys generals of a number of US states and lawyers representing cities and counties suing to recoup billions in tax dollars spent on the fallout from opioid addictions. Under the plan, Mallinckrodt will set up a trust to oversee payments and hand over warrants for nearly 20pc of the company’s shares, the company said.

The company faced accusations it illegally marketed its opioid painkillers and failed to properly oversee large shipments of the highly addictive pills. A judge is likely to halt all such claims during the Chapter 11 reorganisation.

“Mallinckrodt has been threatening bankruptcy for over a year, so this comes as no surprise,” Hunter Shkolnik, a lawyer for two New York counties who sued opioid makers and distributors over their mishandling of the pills, said in an emailed statement.

Mark Trudeau, Mallinckrodt’s CEO, said in the release that the Chapter 11 restructuring “provides the best opportunity to maximize the value of the enterprise and position the company for the future in light of the current challenges it faces.”

The filing also paves the way for a $260m settlement of U.S. government claims that Malllinckrodt executives cheated the government through what the government said were “meteoric” price hikes for its multiple-sclerosis fighting Acthar Gel. The money will be paid out over seven years and will go to states as rebates for the drug’s price hikes.

Along with the New York trial, Mallinckrodt also faced an upcoming trial of Tennessee officials’ claims it flooded the eastern part of the state with its opioid painkillers.

Tennessee officials and lawyers for an opioid-addicted baby have claimed the company acted as the equivalent of a drug dealer when it shipped large orders that wound up supplying some so called “pill mills” in the state, according to court filings.

