Dublin and Cork airports set for busiest summer since 2019

June, July and August are expected to be the busiest months at both Dublin and Cork airports since the summer of 2019, according to DAA, the operator of both airports.

Over three million passenger passed through Dublin Airport last month. This was similar to the number that travelled in May 2019 and was also up 17pc on the number recorded in 2022.

More than 22,000 flights took off across the month from the airport, with 58.2pc departing on time. Delays were attributed to the impact of air traffic control strikes in mainland Europe.

Cork Airport welcomed 262,318 passengers in May, reflecting an increase of 10pc from the same month pre-pandemic. Passenger numbers also rose 28pc compared to last year.

This was on par with the busy weeks of late July and early August in previous years before the pandemic, DAA reported.

Cork Airport also operated 1,900 flights last month. Around 78pc left on-time, it said.

The busiest destination from both DAA-operated airports was London Heathrow in May.

Malaga is currently anticipated to be the most popular destination for those travelling from Dublin and Cork in the coming months as the summer holiday season commences. This is followed by Faro in both airports.

Transatlantic routes are also expected to be in demand this summer, with Chicago, New York and Boston among the top ten destinations for passengers flying from Dublin Airport.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the operation at Dublin Airport was “very stable” last month as the airport looks to avoid a repeat of travel chaos seen last summer.

“We are delivering on our target of getting at least 90pc of our passengers through security screening in under 20 minutes,” he said.

“Those travelling are seeing and experiencing the benefits of the many improvements we’ve made in the terminals, including the roll out of 400 more seats at gates, faster free Wi-Fi speeds, more and better food and drink offerings in both T1 and T2 and an increased focus on cleanliness.”

Passengers travelling out of Dublin Airport are advised to arrive in their terminal two hours prior to a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul departure.

Those travelling from Cork Airport should arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is expected to depart.