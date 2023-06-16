Dublin Airport’s US border facility facing ‘chronic congestion’

That is according to planning documents lodged with DAA’s planning application for an expanded CBP facility at Dublin Airport to cater for the growing numbers of transatlantic passengers.

Underlining the strain on the existing facilities, planning consultants for DAA, Coakley O’Neill, have told Fingal County Council that the CBP overflow queuing system was required to be used five out of every seven days in the summer of 2022 and is projected to see even more use this summer.

They say the overflow queuing system “is technically and logistically complex and cumbersome” and affects other parts of pier 4 including the gates for arrivals and departures to non-US destinations and even affects the link between pier 4 and the main Terminal 2 building itself.

Coakley O’Neill go on to state that the overflow queuing system “is inefficient and confusing for passengers with US-bound and rest of world-bound passengers frequently becoming concerned about getting through security to board their flights on time”.

The consultants say 1.7 million passengers are projected to use the CBP facility in 2023 which is a 13pc increase on the number of people who used the facility in 2022.

‘It is therefore the case that the current CBP facility does not have the capacity to cater for the existing passengers,” say Coakley O’Neill.

The planning report states that “passenger experience, as well as staff wellbeing, will therefore undoubtedly be improved” by the proposed expanded building and the improved customs and border post facilities there.

Coakley O’Neill say the proposed expansion “is undeniably needed to ensure the efficient, comfortable and safe operation of the CBP facility at Dublin airport”.

The CBP facilities at Dublin and Shannon airports allow US-bound passengers to undertake all US immigration, customs and agriculture inspections at the airports prior to departure.

The CBP facilities gives the two airports a competitive advantage over most other airports operating US flight services as those passengers who go through pre-clearance are treated as domestic arrivals in the US, allowing them to avoid immigration queues upon arrival.