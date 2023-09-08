Dublin Airport’s pricing will remain ‘Aldi and Lidl’ of Europe’s big gateways, says CEO

DAA boss Kenny Jacobs says charges remain ‘ultra-low’

Dublin Airport will remain the “Aldi and Lidl” of Europe’s capital city airports in respect of the charges it levies on airlines, according to DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs.

He was speaking on Friday after the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said that it intends to uphold a decision made earlier this year by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in relation to the charges that can be levied by Heathrow Airport in London on airlines.

Privately-owned Heathrow Airport was told by the CAA that fees should be cut to £25.43 per passenger in nominal terms between 2024 and 2026, compared to the charge of £31.57 per passenger for 2023.

Heathrow Airport and airlines including Delta, Virgin and British Airways had appealed the CAA decision.

The competition watchdog said that an “overarching” theme of Heathrow’s appeal was that the CAA was not allowing it to earn sufficient revenue to support investment, particularly after the Covid pandemic.

“Conversely, an overarching theme of the airlines’ appeals was that the CAA was allowing Heathrow Airport to charge too high a price per passenger,” it noted.

The CMA has until October 17 to decide whether to allow or dismiss the appeals that are made by affected parties.

Last year, the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which is now part of the Irish Aviation Authority, determined that the maximum charge per passenger that Dublin Airport can levy from this year is €7.59, based on early 2022 calculations.

The nominal maximum charge for 2023 is €8.50. That’s way off the €13.04 to €14.77 that the DAA sought and which it claims is essential to allow it to hire enough security personnel and continue with major infrastructure projects.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus – Dublin Airport’s two largest customers by far – have joined a High Court case where the DAA is seeking a judicial review of the charges. Ryanair has described the DAA’s multi-billion euro capital investment plan as “wasteful”.

“Despite the inflationary pressures and cost increases that we are all experiencing, Dublin Airport’s charges remain ultra-low,” said Mr Jacobs on Friday. “Even if we were to secure the modest increase we have sought to be resilient and allow us grow to meet demand for international travel as Ireland’s population grows, we will remain ultra-low cost.”

He insisted that “no other capital city airport” in Europe, will “beat us on price or service, as we invest in facilities to allow us to provide the standards of facilities our customers expect and demand”.