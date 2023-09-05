Dublin Airport warns planning controls and regulation are obstacles to its growth

New report says the gateway is a ‘major economic driver’ for Ireland

Dublin Airport now accounts for the equivalent of 2.3pc of Ireland’s economy, contributing €9.3bn every year, according to a new economic study it commissioned.

But Kenny Jacobs, the chief executive of the DAA, the semi-State company that controls the airport, has warned that unless the planning and the broader regulatory environment can keep pace with the gateway’s level of potential growth, Dublin Airport will lose out to rival cities in other countries.

The airport has developed into a transatlantic hub over the past number of years, funnelling passengers across the Atlantic from cities in the UK and mainland Europe, and providing a gateway for US passengers to destinations across Europe.

Dublin Airport is expected to handle about 31.1 million passengers this year following a major post-Covid rebound in travel. In 2019, it handled 32.9 million passengers.

“There is a clear opportunity to grow Dublin Airport further, providing more jobs and more economic growth for Ireland in the process, but only if the planning and regulatory environment is able to keep pace,” said Mr Jacobs.

“If Dublin Airport is not able to accommodate these opportunities for growth, it will be other major city airports – the same airports that Dublin Airport currently competes with on a daily basis for air connectivity – that will benefit instead,” he insisted.

Mr Jacobs added that Dublin Airport will soon submit a planning application to seek permission for the gateway to handle 40 million passengers a year. Under a planning condition attached to Terminal 2, the airport can only handle a maximum of 32 million passengers a year. That planning condition was set by An Bord Pleanála in 2007. The terminal opened in 2010.

The economic report produced for the airport by international economic consultants InterVistas insists that maintaining the current 32 million cap will result in Ireland forgoing an additional 17,800 jobs and €1.5bn in Gross Value Add by 2030. By 2055, the number of jobs lost to Ireland would be 53,300, it predicts.

The report comes as the DAA battles Fingal County Council over the number of aircraft movements following the opening of its new €320m runway last year.

A number of weeks ago, Fingal County Council issued an enforcement notice against the DAA in relation to a planning condition attached to its new runway.

One of the conditions attached to that runway caps the total number of flights at the entire airport between 11pm and 6am at 65. That is way below the number Dublin Airport currently operates during that time period.

The airport operator successfully secured leave from the High Court to apply for a judicial review in the case and secured a stay on Fingal’s enforcement order.

Fingal County Council, whose Aircraft Noise Competent Authority is responsible for monitoring the impact of aircraft noise on communities around Dublin Airport, has previously conceded that a noise quota is a more appropriate method of assessing how many flights should operate at night. Adopting such methodology would be workaround for the airport and the local authority.

The study published today says Dublin Airport supports or facilitates just over 116,000 jobs. That tally includes almost 20,000 jobs directly, 13,000 jobs supported by workers spending, and 71,000 jobs it indirectly supports in tourism, trade, investment and productivity.