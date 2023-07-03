Dublin airport staff data compromised in cyber attack

Financial information belonging to some staff at Dublin Airport staff has been compromised by a cyber attack.

The attack, on service provider company Aon, also affected various other firms, DAA said yesterday.

“DAA can confirm that as a result of a recent cyber attack on Aon, a third-party professional service provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Sunday Times reported that the attack on file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, affected nearly 2,000 Dublin Airport staff, as well as a number of other agencies and companies across the US and UK.

The cl0p ransomware gang has claimed to be behind the hacking of MOVEit. Cl0p operates as a ransomware as a service (RaaS) group and is believed to share its software with other hackers.

AoN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“DAA is offering support, advice and assistance to employees impacted by this criminal cyber-attack,” it said, without giving further details.

Victims of the cyber-attack include US government agencies, the UK’s telecom regulator, and energy company Shell, all of whom have been hit by a security flaw in Progress Software’s MOVEit product discovered at the end of May.

Other companies impacted by the cyber-attack include British Airways, the BBC and Boots.

The HSE confirmed last month that it had also been impacted by the cyber attack on the MOVEit software at the end of July.

This follows the major ransomware cyber-attack on the HSE two years ago, which caused all of its computer systems to be shut down.

In a statement published at the beginning of June, the HSE said that the data of no more than 20 individuals was accessed in this recent hack.

The hack breached the MOVEit software, which offers businesses the secure transfer of sensitive data to partners and third-parties.

On Friday, one of the world’s largest chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said that its supplier was a victim of the cyber attack.

The LockBit cybercriminal gang has demanded a $70m ransom from the firm following the breach last week.