Dublin Airport plans lower charges for more fuel-efficient airlines

Ryanair and Aer Lingus will reap the largest share of the incentives

New financial incentives are being planned for airlines using Dublin Airport that operate aircraft with lower emissions.

The DAA, the semi-state company that operates Dublin Airport, aims to slash runway charges by a quarter for airlines that qualify for the incentives.

The airport operator will soon enter a consultation process with airlines before introducing the scheme, which is expected to go live within the next six months.

The move will benefit airlines with younger, more fuel-efficient aircraft. That will see carriers such as Ryanair being among the main beneficiaries. Ryanair is continuing to take delivery of Boeing 737 Max aircraft and last week ordered up to 300 of the Max 10 variant.

Aer Lingus is taking delivery of new aircraft that it can use on its network to the United States, while Qatar Airways operates a fuel efficient A350 jet on its services from Dublin, for example.

The DAA, whose chief executive is Kenny Jacobs, said that the 25pc discount off all runway charges will be available to all airlines that operate the most environmentally friendly aircraft any time of the day.

It expects the discounts under the scheme will amount to millions of euro.

The DAA said it introduced the first phase of its environmental charging strategy last year and already applies higher charges for noisier aircraft that operate at night.

“Airlines operating at Dublin Airport are projected to achieve discounts on published aeronautical charges in excess of €30m this year,” according to the DAA. It confirmed that its two largest customers – Ryanair and Aer Lingus – will reap the largest share of these incentives.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have both been joined to a High Court challenge recently initiated by the DAA against the maximum level of passenger charges the aviation regulator has deemed it can charge between 2023 and 2026.

The DAA wants a higher maximum charge than that permitted, while Ryanair and Aer Lingus don’t want charges to be higher than they already are.

The DAA says its airport charges are the lowest of any European capital.

“DAA has a renewed ambition for Dublin Airport and its users,” said Mr Jacobs. “We are steadfast in our ambition to grow Dublin Airport sustainably and to be a standard-bearer for quality service.”