ASSUMPTIONS made by the Commission for Aviation Regulation last year when it determined the maximum passenger charges that can be levied at Dublin Airport from 2020 to 2024 are "no longer valid" in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Cathy Mannion.

The Commission said yesterday that it's further reducing the price caps it had introduced for 2022 and 2023, by 13 cent and 7 cent respectively, following a complaint from Ryanair that the length of time given by the Commission to Dublin Airport to achieve operation efficiencies was excessive.

An Appeals Panel convened to examine the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) pricing determination was not convinced that four years were required to achieve the operating efficiencies target. The panel also said that it was not convinced that the CAR had determined if the efficiencies could be achievable over a shorter period of time.

But the Panel rejected most points of appeal, concluding that the Commission did not err, that it gave proper consideration to material it was presented with, and that CAR had full regard to its statutory requirements, the Commission said. The Commission determined in October that it would reduce the maximum charge per passenger that can be levied by the DAA at Dublin Airport between 2020 and 2024. The €7.87 average maximum passenger charge between 2020 and 2024 is much lower than the maximum charge of between €9.05 and €9.94 per passenger that had been sought by the DAA. The DAA has previously claimed that the reduction was a "disaster" for passengers and the Irish economy and put its capital projects at risk. But it's now put most projects under review due to the pandemic. "The wide-ranging impact of Covid-19 means that many of the assumptions and expectations which underpin the 2019 Determination on airport charges are no longer valid," said Ms Mannion. "The regulatory model used in the 2019 Determination is intended to allow for a reasonable degree of deviation - whether up or down - from ex-ante forecasts over the five-year period, without a requirement for an interim review," she said. "The current situation is not a reasonable degree of deviation from those forecasts. We will revisit these assumptions in the coming months and years. We intend to work with all stakeholders to review the 2019 Determination in light of Covid-19," Ms Mannion added.