Dublin Airport passenger levies to be reviewed due to Covid-19

 

Busy: Dublin Airport saw record passenger numbers before the pandemic hit Photo: Caroline Quinn Expand

Busy: Dublin Airport saw record passenger numbers before the pandemic hit Photo: Caroline Quinn

John Mulligan Twitter Email

ASSUMPTIONS made by the Commission for Aviation Regulation last year when it determined the maximum passenger charges that can be levied at Dublin Airport from 2020 to 2024 are "no longer valid" in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Commissioner Cathy Mannion.

The Commission said yesterday that it's further reducing the price caps it had introduced for 2022 and 2023, by 13 cent and 7 cent respectively, following a complaint from Ryanair that the length of time given by the Commission to Dublin Airport to achieve operation efficiencies was excessive.

An Appeals Panel convened to examine the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) pricing determination was not convinced that four years were required to achieve the operating efficiencies target. The panel also said that it was not convinced that the CAR had determined if the efficiencies could be achievable over a shorter period of time.