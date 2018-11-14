Dublin Airport one of the fastest-growing large airports in Europe during September

Dublin Airport was one of the fastest-growing large airports in Europe during September, according to new figures from Airports Council International (ACI).

It said that the airport’s 6.7pc growth that month was the fifth-highest rate amongst European airports handling more than 25 million passengers a year.

Moscow’s Sheremetyevo was the fastest-growing in the group, adding 15.6pc more passengers.

Dublin’s performance in September wasn’t far behind Lisbon, which grew by 7pc. London Stansted added 9.1pc more passengers, while Madrid added 8.2pc.

Dublin Airport is set to handle more than 30 million passengers this year, having consistently broken passenger number records this year as it benefits from an expanded network.

Across Europe, passenger numbers rose 5pc during the third quarter, compared to 6pc in the second quarter and 8.9pc in the first three months of the year.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, said that peak summer demand across Europe was robust, but traffic subsequently diminished due to a number of issues.

“Airport capacity issues, industrial unrest, rising oil prices and airline consolidation are putting the brakes on more gains,” he said.

“Aviation taxes and economic slowdowns have also come to take their toll - as evidenced by stalling air traffic growth in Sweden and Turkey.”

Mr Jankovec added that Brexit-related risks to the aviation sector have now receded as a result of contingency measures announced this week by the European Commission in the event that negotiations with the UK ultimately fail.

