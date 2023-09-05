Dublin Airport boss says land being bid on by Comer brothers is not needed for third terminal

The McEvaddys are selling 260 acres located between Dublin Airport’s runways

Dublin Airport could be handling as many as 40 million passengers a year by 2030

Dublin Airport “doesn’t need” 260 acres of land between its runways that’s being sold by a clutch of sellers including the McEvaddy brothers, the chief executive of the DAA, Kenny Jacobs, has insisted.

And Mr Jacobs has said that even with its blistering growth, Dublin Airport isn’t in need of a third terminal for the foreseeable future.

The Irish Independent revealed on Tuesday that the Galway billionaire Comer brothers have made a bid for the land. The McEvaddys believe the land should fetch at least €210m.

Mr Jacobs said that while the semi-State DAA has made a bid for the land, it wouldn’t make “crazy bids”.

The Irish Independent revealed this week that the DAA’s bid is understood to be much less than €80m.

Releasing a report on the economic impact of Dublin Airport by international group InterVistas, Mr Jacobs did not say how much the DAA has bid.

He said: “Have we made a sensible bid? Yes. Based on a professional valuation? Yes.”

“I think that is a good, fair and sensible bid, based on a realistic valuation,” insisted Mr Jacobs. “We don’t make crazy bids and we’re not going to make a crazy bid.”

The land’s sellers – including Des and Ulick McEvaddy – have claimed the 260-acres of land is crucial to Dublin Airport’s short, medium and long-term development.

The McEvaddys have been trying for years to secure permission to build an independent third terminal on the land. But any such project would require the backing of the DAA, so that the terminal can secure access to taxiways and runways, for instance.

“We don’t need that land to build a third terminal because we don’t think we need a third terminal,” said Mr Jacobs. “And if we need a third terminal, it’s going to be beside T1 and T2 today.”

“There are uses we can see for the land: taxi ways, some additional other facilities that we could put there, but you put economic value on that based on a valuation and that’s where we’re at,” he said, adding that the DAA would not be increasing its bid.

“We’ve gone out to look at that land and you’re literally right smack in the middle of two runways,” said Mr Jacobs. “If I was a sovereign wealth fund buying that land I would have picked up the phone to DAA by now […] to say what can be done with this?”

He said there are numerous other projects underway at Dublin Airport.

“That infrastructure plan… it doesn’t depend on those lands,” he said.

Mr Jacobs added that Dublin Airport will soon submit a planning application to seek permission for the gateway to handle 40 million passengers a year. Under a planning condition attached to Terminal 2, the airport can only handle a maximum of 32 million passengers a year. That planning condition was set by An Bord Pleanala in 2007.

“There is a clear opportunity to grow Dublin Airport further, providing more jobs and more economic growth for Ireland in the process, but only if the planning and regulatory environment is able to keep pace,” said Mr Jacobs.

The InterVistas report said Dublin Airport now accounts for the equivalent of 2.3pc of Ireland’s economy, contributing €9.3bn every year via gross valued add.