Dublin Airport Authority triples staff pay in overtime push

The cost of the Dublin Airport Authority’s (DAA) security screening problems are continuing to mount after it was forced to introduce an expensive overtime incentive system.

A new triple-time payment scheme to encourage overtime is being offered to staff to try to keep passenger queues at the airport as short as possible.

Pressure on staff has mounted since a European security agency substantially increased baggage screening requirements after the airport failed a security audit in recent weeks.

The DAA has struggled to cope with rapidly increasing passenger demand at the airport and has so far been unable to hire and train enough lower-paid screening staff to replace the large number of security personnel who availed of a generous voluntary severance package during the pandemic.

Now the airport’s interim general manager of security operations has written to search unit staff asking them to choose one of two overtime incentive options for the month of April that will greatly increase the cost of the operation.

The Option A Triple Time Model will see baggage screeners get paid triple their standard hourly rate for hours worked above their full -time equivalent hours. Longer-serving staff at the top of their pay scale will earn €70 per hour. Newer staff on €14.14 an hour will earn €42 an hour for overtime.

A second, less lucrative option allows staff opt for a lump-sum payment for working overtime. Staff who work between 10 and 19 hours extra during April will get a €200 lump sum, with a staggered increase. Those working more than 50 hours’ overtime will be paid €1,500.

Both options discourage absences, with even one instance of absence by a staff member over the month meaning the entire extra payment to them would be axed.

The move to bolster the security operation with even more overtime comes after a report that Dublin Airport had failed a European security audit carried out by the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA). Its agents were in Ireland in recent weeks auditing the Irish Aviation Authority’s role as the national oversight body for passenger security.

The agents passed seven undetected banned items through airport security, leading to a requirement for the airport to increase the number of bags it randomly screens by 25pc for a period of time, it is understood.

This has added significantly in recent weeks to the security hold-ups at the airport, according to sources.

Asked to comment, Kevin Cullinane, DAA group head of communications, said the company’s “overriding strategic objective is to ensure current and future airport customers are presented with quality services which meet the highest international safety and security standards”.

“We do not comment on security matters, security audits or speculation around any changes to security processes for obvious reasons but DAA is fully committed to safeguarding civil aviation and protecting and securing all those who travel through and work at Dublin Airport.”

Cullinane said that aviation is one of the most highly regulated industries in the world.

“Dublin Airport is subject to regular and independent oversight of our compliance with international security requirements. DAA is fully engaged continuously to ensure that the appropriate safety and security standards are always in place,” he said.