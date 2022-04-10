| -1.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin Airport Authority triples staff pay in overtime push

Security workers were offered €1,500 to work 50 hours extra in April 

Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA Expand

Close

Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Passengers queuing at Dublin Airport. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

Fearghal O'Connor

The cost of the Dublin Airport Authority’s (DAA) security screening problems are continuing to mount after it was forced to introduce an expensive overtime incentive system.

A new triple-time payment scheme to encourage overtime is being offered to staff to try to keep passenger queues at the airport as short as possible.

Related topics

More On DAA

Most Watched

Privacy