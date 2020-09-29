Dublin Aerospace establishes first overseas operation at former Flybe facility

Dublin Aerospace has branded the new operation as Exeter Aerospace

Aircraft maintenance firm Dublin Aerospace has established its first overseas operation, at the former Flybe maintenance facility in Exeter Airport.

Dublin Aerospace has branded the new operation as Exeter Aerospace, and is looking to fill 100 job vacancies at the facility.

It expects to employ more than 250 people there within the next three to four years.

Flybe went bust earlier this year. It was part of the Connect Airways group that also included Dublin-based Stobart Air, which operates the Aer Lingus Regional service. Stobart Air is now owned by Stobart Group.

Dublin Aerospace was established by Conor McCarthy, who is also its chairman and CEO. He said the firm’s new Exeter operation will service Embraer, Bombardier Dash and ATR turboprop regional aircraft. Flybe operated a mix of those aircraft, while Stobart Air currently operates a fleet of ATRs.

The former Flybe facility will eventually have six aircraft overhaul bays.

“We have acquired all of the tooling and equipment we require for these aircraft and have taken possession of the modern, purpose-built Exeter hangars and workshops,” said Mr McCarthy.

He said the company is now in the process of securing licence approvals from UK and European aviation safety organisations.

Mr McCarthy has been on the hunt for a UK facility for some time.

In 2017, he told the Irish Independent that Dublin Aerospace had pulled a planned €40m investment in the UK after the Brexit vote.

That would have involved a greenfield site.

“One of our concerns if we were going to set up a facility in the UK would be that with our reliance on contract workers, we would be restricted in terms of their ability to come in and out of the UK to work,” Mr McCarthy said at the time.

The so-called maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business for aircraft is seasonal here, making it busier during the winter when airlines typically reduce schedules.

Mr McCarthy said its new Exeter employees will also benefit from the group’s profit-sharing scheme, which pays 10pc of profits to workers every quarter.

