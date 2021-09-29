Drug maker Perrigo settles Irish tax case for €300m

One of Perrigo's US facilities, in Allegan, Michigan

Drug firm Perrigo has agreed a nearly €300m settlement with Revenue in relation to a tax bill Irish authorities claimed was owed as a result

The €297m settlement is one of the largest ever here but just a fraction of the €1.64bn tax assessment the Revenue Commissioners hit the Irish headquartered but US stock market listed drug company with back in 2018.

A High Court decision in November last year that upheld the 2018 assessment, but Perrigo had taken its case to the Tax Appeals Commissioner, with a hearing due in November this year.

In 2018, the Revenue Commissioners said Perrigo owed the €1.64bn tax claim as a result of its acquisition of Irish pharma firm Elan in 2013. Eight months prior to that acquisition Elan had sold a 50pc in multiple sclerosis treatment Tysabri to US pharma firm Biogen.

Elan received an upfront cash payment of $3.25bn from Biogen, as well as an ongoing royalty stream.

The upfront proceeds from the sale were counted by Elan as trading income, which attracts a 12.5pc corporation tax rate.

But the Revenue Commissioners argued that cash should have been treated as capital gains, taxable at 33pc.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald concluded last November that Perrigo had failed to establish any basis for the court to interfere with the Revenue’s notice of assessment (NoA).

But he’d stressed that the question of whether the disposal of the Tysabri intellectual property constituted a trading or a capital transaction is a matter that will have to be resolved in due course before a Tax Appeals Commissioner.

Perrigo has told shareholders in its most recent annual report that the November High Court ruling had not been definitive in terms of the money and had determined that the company’s constitutional rights and legitimate expectations as a taxpayer had not been violated.

“The Irish High Court did not review the technical merits of the NoA under Irish law,” Perrigo said in its annual report.

“The Tax Appeals Commission will now consider whether the NoA is correct as a matter of Irish tax law, which is currently scheduled to be heard in November 2021,” it added.

No payment had been made or required from Perrigo until the Tax Appeals Commission’s determination.

After announcing its settlement Perrigo said it believes that its tax position was correct and would ultimately have been confirmed by the Tax Appeals Commission, but “given the costs and uncertainty of litigation, the Company and Irish Revenue have agreed to settle this matter”.