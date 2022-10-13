Drug firm Novartis to cut 400 jobs at Dublin base

Global pharmaceutical firm Novartis is to cut up to 400 jobs in its Dublin base across the next two years.

The company, with a HQ in Switzerland, is to cut staff at the Global Service Centre at Elm Park in Dublin.

The firm said the move was a strategic decision as a result of a review of its operations.

However, the facility will continue to have a critical role with regards to scientific and commercial operations, it insisted.

Novartis released a statement detailing that it "recognises” the announcement would have a “significant impact on people and creates uncertainty”.

It added that it was “committed to keeping associates informed in as transparent and timely a manner as possible.”

There are around 1,000 employees based at the facility. However, this number could be downsized to 600 over time, the company stated.

Workers were notified this morning and now a consultation process has begun with employee representatives.

The announcement comes after the company revealed in April it was to create a new global organisational structure and operating model.

The company is planning on how it can best increase growth and improve productivity.

The firm also employs 500 workers in Cork at a manufacturing plant in Ringaskiddy and at a medicines division in Dublin.

Novartis supplies 190,000 patients with medicines annually and the company has stated it has €295m economic activity.

The company lists its five healthcare priorities as neuroscience, cardiology, immunology, oncology and haematology, with “strong positions” in tech platforms, including cell and gene therapies.