Drop in petrol and diesel prices takes some heat out of inflation

The pace of inflation dropped in December cementing indications that price hikes may be passed their peak.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a standard measure of inflation used by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) rose by 8.2pc between December 2021 and December 2022, down from an annual increase of 8.9pc in the 12 months to November 2022.

Consumer prices fell by 0.2pc in the month between November 2022 and December 2022 mainly as a result of a drop in the price of motor fuel.

Still, December was the fifteenth straight month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5pc – well above the norm for recent decades.

However a significant ease up in wholesale energy prices now appears to be helping moderate the still sharp pace of price rises.

Utility bills including heating had the biggest increases of any area of spending in the year to the end of December, up 25.9pc. Breaking that down further electricity was up 62.7pc during the year, gas rose by 86.5pc, liquid fuels (home heating oil) up 39.9pc and solid fuels up 46.9pc in the year.

Anthony Dawson, Statistician in the CSO Prices Division said: “Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0pc or more recorded in each month since October 2021."

The price of food and non alcoholic drinks rose by 11.7pc.

Figures published by the EU’s statistics agency earlier this month had already shown how a drop in energy prices helped inflation in Ireland to fall to 8.2pc in December from 9pc in November, using the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measure.

Euro area inflation (HICP) slowed to 9.2pc in December, compared to a year earlier, down from 10.1pc the previous month.

However, that data showed core inflation – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – reached a new record of 5.2pc in the euro area in December, year on year.

Core inflation was 5pc in November.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde indicated last month that the bank will make two or more half-point interest rate hikes this year, as it tries to bring inflation closer to its 2pc target.

The next rate-setting meeting is on February 2.