Drop in bar sales in November in sign consumers are clutching their purses

Retail sales in November dropped slightly from the previous month as consumers reduced socialising ahead of the festive season.

The volume of sales in November decreased by 1.4pc from October levels, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This decline was largely driven by decrease in bar and motor sales in November. Bar sales were down 11.3pc across the month.

Motor trades also recorded a 9pc decrease in sales, while furniture and lighting also saw a 4pc decline in demand.

Overall, retail sales fell on an annual basis in November, with volumes down 4.2pc across the year.

“This was the seventh consecutive month that the annual volume change was negative,” said CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher.

This slowdown in spending comes as consumers battle increases in the prices of essential purchases amid the cost of living crisis.

Despite inflationary pressures, retail sales in Ireland remained slightly above pre-pandemic levels. Retail sales volumes in November 2022 were 1.9pc than February 2020 before the pandemic began.

As grocery inflation hit record levels, consumers opted to buy less, with purchases of food and beverages down 6.3pc compared with November 2021.

Last month, research group Kantar revealed that grocery inflation reached 14.7pc here, with consumers now paying over €1,000 more per year at the checkout.

While inflation in Ireland slowed to 8.2pc in December from 9pc a month prior, food prices continued to rise last month.

The impact of the high price of fuel was also evident for Irish consumers in November. The volume of sales was up by almost 4pc over the month, while the value of fuel sales soared by over 20pc in the same period.

Ahead of Christmas party season, clothing and footwear were in demand, with sales up by almost a fifth compared to October. Electrical good purchases were up 4.3pc in the same period.

Online sales in Ireland represented 6.3pc of all transactions in November. This marked from a rise from 4.6pc reported in November, as well as from the 6pc in November 2021.

Despite this demand, online retail sales in November were at almost half of the levels recorded during the same month in 2020.