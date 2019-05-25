Driving forward: Profits surge at firms operated by three Irish rugby legends

New accounts filed by Heaslip's Sabra Management Ltd show that it was sitting on accumulated profits of €313,656 at the end of June last. The company recorded profits of €54,098 in 2017.

The Leinster hero (35) announced his retirement from the game in February 2018. The new accounts show that he continues to prosper away from the game with the cash pile at his firm rising from €91,031 to €139,445 last year. Heaslip is not the only high profile Leinster and Ireland star to make great commercial strides away from the game.

Accounts filed by Rob Kearney's Willville Promotions Ltd, trading as 'RK 15', show it recorded profits of €130,027 in 2017. Accumulated profits rose from €558,885 to €688,912 in the 12 months to the end of December 2017.

Separate accounts for another Ireland and Leinster star, London Irish- bound Sean O'Brien, above, centre, show that his SOB Management and Promotions Ltd had accumulated profits which rose from €279,822 to €337,979 in the 12 months to the end of March 2018.

Irish Independent