‘Drive, determination and leadership’ – tributes paid to Cormac McCarthy

Cormac McCarthy, the former CEO of Ulster Bank and before that First Active who reinvented himself as a corporate adviser and non-executive director after the financial crisis, has died aged 58.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, and four adult children: Andrew, Fiona, Jean and David.

He was one of the youngest bank CEOs in Ireland at just 36 when he took the top job at First Active during the building society’s demutualisation and he helped engineer a merger with Ulster Bank in 2004.

Later, as the head of the bank that bankrolled high-flying developer Sean Dunne and brought the 100pc mortgage to the Irish market, McCarthy was a significant player in the boom that ultimately led to the banking bust just over a decade ago.

Yet he was granted an improbable chance at reputational redemption when Paddy Power appointed him to its board in 2011 and made him chief financial officer within just a year.

After a lucrative four-year stint with the bookmaker, McCarthy transitioned into a less-demanding phase of his career as a valued non-executive director with industrial conglomerate DCC and chairman of both H&K International, the Irish kitchen equipment manufacturer, and UCD Foundation, the fundraising arm of his alma mater.

McCarthy trained as an accountant with KPMG before moving on to senior roles in Woodchester, the hard-charging finance arm of US industrial giant GE.

Woodchester was a proving ground for several young Irish financiers in the 1980s and 1990s, giving rise to a number of innovators in banking who had a profound influence on the sector during the Celtic Tiger.

Former colleagues said the experience at Woodchester was formative for McCarthy and gave him a sense of personal discipline that he maintained throughout a career in which he was always very demanding of himself.

Those characteristics caught the eye of First Active in 1998 when the building society was looking for new energy on the management team as it converted into a retail bank.

McCarthy came on as head of finance before becoming CFO and then CEO within a couple of years. It was in the very teeth of the Celtic Tiger and mortgages were flying out the door

However, First Active didn’t diversify as might have been expected. Instead, in 2004, McCarthy engineered a merger with the much larger and already diversified Ulster Bank, the third biggest bank in the country, which was owned by Royal Bank of Scotland in the UK.

McCarthy had a growth agenda and leaned hard into development finance as well as mortgage lending, effectively doubling the bank’s exposure to Ireland’s runaway property market.

He quickly moved up the ranks in those heady years, ultimately being put in charge of RBS’s UK retail and European divisions – but once the bubble burst the bank would require a bailout from its parent, itself the beneficiary of a state rescue in the UK, due to €15bn in bad loans.

Like other senior boom era bankers, Cormac McCarthy left the sector following the crash. He was relatively unusual in enjoying a successful second act in his corporate career.

Paddy Power took a gamble on McCarthy’s financial acumen and comfort operating in a regulated industry when it made him the Number 2 to then-CEO Patrick Kennedy, who was overseeing a period of extraordinary growth for the company in 2012.

McCarthy rode that wave until Paddy Power’s megamerger with Betfair in 2016, bowing out on a high just five short years after what must have been the worst year of an eventful career path.

“I know many colleagues, including myself, worked with Cormac personally, during his time in First Active, Ulster Bank and RBS, and knew him very well,” said Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard in a statement to staff.

"Cormac led the bank during a period of significant change both in the Bank and in Ireland in general, and he always brought great energy to the table. He was held in high regard and we will remember his drive, determination and leadership.”

In the last eight years, McCarthy devoted significant time to promoting UCD’s fundraising and outreach arm as chairman of UCD Foundation.

It was a quieter role compared to his directorships at DCC or H&K, but potentially more impactful and personally significant for a man with valuable knowledge and relationships to share.

“Cormac brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role of Chair in UCD Foundation, as he did to many other organisations to which he so generously gave his time,” UCD Foundation said in a statement to the Irish Independent.

“Cormac showed exceptional leadership in filling the role of Chairman and we would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the UCD Foundation and his determination for the Foundation to put good governance front and centre of everything we do.

An experienced and charismatic mentor who stayed in touch with old colleagues from throughout his career, McCarthy clearly enjoyed being engaged with people in both the corporate world and with UCD, even when his personal ambition no longer required him to.