‘Drive, determination and leadership’ – tributes paid to Cormac McCarthy

Former CEO of Ulster Bank who reinvented himself to became Paddy Power CFO dies aged just 58

Cormac McCarthy, chief financial officer, Paddy Power with Patrick Kennedy, CEO in 2014. Photo: Gary O'Neill Expand
Cormac McCarthy, chief financial officer, Paddy Power with Patrick Kennedy, CEO in 2014. Photo: Gary O'Neill

Cormac McCarthy, as group chief executive of Ulster Bank Group with Senan Murphy, finance director.

Cormac McCarthy, the former CEO of Ulster Bank and before that First Active who reinvented himself as a corporate adviser and non-executive director after the financial crisis, has died aged 58.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, and four adult children: Andrew, Fiona, Jean and David.

He was one of the youngest bank CEOs in Ireland at just 36 when he took the top job at First Active during the building society’s demutualisation and he helped engineer a merger with Ulster Bank in 2004.

