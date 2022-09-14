Drinks maker C&C expects revenues to return to pre-Covid levels

Drinks maker C&C expects sales to return to pre-pandemic levels in the company’s results for the first half of the year.

The drinks group reported in a trading statement that it expected to deliver revenues of €900m for the six months to 31 August.

This marks an increase of 35pc for the same period last year and is also "broadly in line” with the comparable period before the pandemic.

C&C also anticipates that operating profit for the first half will be in the range of €52 to €55m, compared to €16m for the same period in 2021.

This will be lower than the €64m recorded in the comparable period pre-pandemic.

The company saw trading return “robustly” at the beginning its financial year in March but has noted a slowdown in on-trade sales due to the impact of inflation on discretionary income.

C&C also stated that it would review the potential return of capital to shareholders, including dividends, in the second half of its financial year.

C&C manufactures, markets and distributes drinks across the UK and Ireland, including Bulmers and Magners cider.

For the year to end of February 2022, C&C reported operating profit of €47.9m compared to a €63.6m loss in 2021 following periods of lockdown. Revenues rose 87.8pc to €1.4bn in the same period.