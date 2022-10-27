Drinks group C&C reports rise in profits and revenues

Drinks group C&C anticipate that an unrestricted Christmas trading period, as well as the upcoming FIFA World Cup, will fuel demand but warned that inflationary pressures are leading to a challenging outlook in the near-term.

The company reported a rise in revenues and profits in the first half of the year following periods of lockdown in the equivalent period last year.

Operating profit rose to €54.9m in the six months ended 31 August. This marked a rise of 254.2pc.

Net revenue increased by 35.6pc compared to the first half of C&C’s financial year last year to €903m.

However, the drinks group noted that cost inflation was having an impact on current sales, with net revenues for September down 5pc compared to the same month last year.

The group said in a trading update today that it expects net debt to come in at approximately €263m, down significantly on the €442m net debt for the full year 2021.

In Ireland, sales rose by 30.5pc to €150.7m driven by the re-opening of the on-trade, while profits rose by 128.9pc to €19m in the Irish market.

Revenue through the group’s e-commerce platform formed 71pc of total Irish revenue in August of this year compared to 66pc in February 2022.

C&C Group produces a range of drinks across the UK and Ireland, including Bulmers and Tennents.

C&C reported that their current near-term trading focus is guaranteeing stock availability and service for customers for the upcoming festive season, as well as the FIFA World Cup.

C&C Group chief executive David Forde said the group was in a position of “relative competitive strength” despite external pressures.

“FY2023 H2 will provide our first unrestricted Christmas trading period for three years, in addition to the upcoming FIFA World Cup, therefore our focus is on ensuring the highest standards of service and stock availability over this period and beyond,” he said.

"However, despite these positive tailwinds, the outlook for H2 is challenging with inflationary pressures on our own margins as well as those of our customers, and the cost-of-living pressures on the consumer environment in the near-term.”