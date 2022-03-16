Drinks group C&C expects return to profit after Covid lockdowns

Drinks group C&C expects an operating profit of between €45m and €47m in its full-year 2022 results, despite cost inflation and the effects of Covid lockdowns late last year.

The group said in a trading update today that it expects net debt to come in at approximately €263m, down significantly on the €442m net debt for the full year 2021.

The operating profit estimate was marginally ahead of Goodbody analysts’ forecast for €44m and comes after Covid-induced losses in 2021.

In a pre-close trading statement for the year ended 28 February 2022, C&C said there has been a “robust return to trading driven by strong consumer demand”.

In January, restrictions in its core UK and Irish markets were eased and the group was back trading in 81pc of direct delivered outlets in February, compared to February 2020 levels.

Customer volumes were back to 68pc of pre-Covid levels, with momentum building as outlets continue to re-open, C&C said.

Full-year results will be announced at the company’s Capital Markets Day on 17 May.

The London-listed group said last year that it expected operating profit to come in at between €50m and €55m but threw out this estimate in January due to restrictions on the hospitality sector over Christmas in Ireland and the UK due to the Omicron variant.

C&C Group produces a range of drinks across the UK and Ireland, including Bulmers, Tennents, Tipperary water and Finches.

In today’s statement C&C said it is “operating in an evolving inflationary cost environment” but said it was protected by its €18m cost reduction plan, recent price increases and input cost hedging.

“We consider this to be an encouraging update from C&C with the [full-year 2022] outcome marginally better than expected and the core on-trade channel rebuilding momentum as we approach a busier trading period,” said Goodbody analysts Patrick Higgins and Jason Molins.

“While we acknowledge the uncertainties caused by the recent spike in inflation pressures, particularly in energy and aluminium costs, the company is relatively well protected having already put through price increases and longer-term hedges on the majority of key raw materials.”