Drinks can maker Ardagh sees earnings uptick despite energy cost spike

Drinks can giant Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) has reported buoyant revenue and earnings growth, despite spiking energy costs eating into its European business.

The New York-listed company is owned by Irish billionaire Paul Coulson’s Ardagh Group, which supplies metal and glass packaging to customers including Diageo, Heineken, Pernod Ricard, Nestle and Coca-Cola.

AMP group revenues rose 31pc (38pc on a constant currency basis) to $1.3bn (€1.28bn) in the three months to June, compared to 2021, as higher costs were passed on to customers.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) were up 5pc (10pc on a constant currency basis) to $181m (€179m).

The boost came from the Americas (mainly Brazil) where revenues increased 46pc to $770m in the second quarter and adjusted EBITDA was up 36pc to $120m.

The European business saw second quarter revenue of $533m, up 15pc on 2021, and adjusted EBITDA of $61m, a 28pc fall on the same period last year.

AMP said in a statement that the dip in Europe was due to rising input costs, particularly energy.

The group has contracted its remaining energy needs for 2022 and has maintained its estimate of a net $25m impact this year from European energy inflation.

AMP’s margin fell to 13.9pc in the second quarter, compared to 17.5pc a year earlier. It had total liquidity of $761m at the end of June.

Chief executive Oliver Graham said Ardagh had delivered on its second quarter guidance in the face of “unprecedented” inflation and supply chain challenges and swings in foreign exchange rates.

“The ramp-up of our investments and an outperformance in Brazil contributed to strong shipments growth in the period.

“We are actively pursuing a recovery of our exceptional energy inflation costs and are focused on a disciplined build-out of further capacity, suitably rephased so as to align it with demand.”

Last year Ardagh announced it would build a $200m beverage can manufacturing plant near Belfast to serve its Irish, UK and European customers.

Earlier this month Ardagh Group was awarded $84m by the International Court of Arbitration in a patent dispute over its US glass business, which it bought from French firm Saint-Gobain in 2014.

AMP’s German arm was recently denied EU trademark protection for the sound made by opening one of its aluminium drinks cans.



