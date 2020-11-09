Drilling tools maker Mincon suspends interim dividend despite revenue growth

Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon has suspended its interim dividend for this year.

It comes as the company saw revenue increase 12pc year-on-year in the nine months to September 30.

The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on global trade over the coming six months at least, remains uncertain, Mincon said in trading update today. Therefore, it has made the decision to suspend its interim dividend.

Mincon will continue to assess its ongoing capital requirements.

Provided there is no “significant adverse impact” of Covid-19 in its markets in the coming months, the board intends to increase the final dividend declared in respect of 2020 so that it will be in line with the total dividend paid for last year.

Revenue from the construction sector has continued to grow during the first nine months of this year, however, some of the growth was achieved through the sale of non-Mincon manufactured product, the company said.

“The environment in the mining sector is positive in light of the strong prices in precious metals and iron ore,” Mincon said.

Nonetheless, it warned that trading in the sector, while in line with the first half of 2020, “remains challenged” by Covid-19 due to the difficulties in shipping product, as the recovery from the initial shock of the pandemic “evolves at various speeds in different regions.”

The company’s factories are fully operational, it added.

Mincon was established by Patrick Purcell in 1977 and the family still owns around 57pc of the business which now has offices in 15 countries.

