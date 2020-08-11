Drilling tools maker Mincon shares rise after profits surge during Covid

Shares of Irish drilling equipment maker Mincon rose more than 6pc in Dublin yesterday after the group reported an increase in profits for the first half of the year.

The company's performance was boosted by the purchase of Finland's Lehti earlier in 2020 for €8m.

Gross profit increased 13pc to €23.5m after the acquisition saw it achieving a better consolidated gross margin, according to interim results from the group.

Mincon is also increasing its capacity to support large geo-tech contracts in the construction industry.

Revenue for the six months rose by 8pc year-on-year to €64.7m, while the group's operating profit was up 21pc to €8.3m.

Joe Purcell, CEO of Mincon, said: "The first half of 2020 was a return to increasing revenue, profitability and cash generation for the Mincon Group. This was achieved despite the challenging operating environment due to the Covid-19 crisis."

Since the onset of the global pandemic, all of the company's factories have remained operational with the exception of one located in South Africa, where the mining sector there was placed in lockdown during March and April.

The South African facility reopened in May.

The group's travel costs fell due to the international travel ban imposed across the company in light of the global pandemic.

Revenue from customers in the construction space increased by 98pc during the year. This arm of the business accounted for 27pc of the turnover split in the first half of the year.

The group said that its performance was boosted by new contract wins in North and South America in 2020, as well as by acquisitions.

Mincon's mining arm, which accounted for just over half the turnover during the period, saw its revenue fall by 9pc due to the impact of temporary mine closures.

Mincon also said that its product development has been affected by Covid-19, in particular with its customer in Australia for the hydraulic Greenhammer product, a new drilling system it has developed as access to the test site continues to be restricted.

Other product development has also been delayed, the company said.

Analysts at Davy stockbrokers described Mincon's interim results as "staggeringly good."

"The excellent performance in the construction sector has completely offset any Covid-19 impact across the rest of the business in Half 1. With limited downside to estimates, the stock now looks very cheap relative to peers, and we reiterate our 'Outperform' rating," Colin Sheridan said.

"Based on our current estimates, the company is trading on a c.40% discount to peers; with limited downside to numbers now apparent, we believe that this discount should narrow significantly," Mr Sheridan wrote in a report after the company's earnings were published.

Mincon was established by Patrick Purcell in 1977 and the family still owns around 57pc of the business which now has offices in 15 countries.

Irish Independent