Dragon’s Den investor targets Irish production of anti-bacterial mask

Serial entrepreneur Sarah Newman is planning a return to business, with a range of anti-microbial face masks to be produced in Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned.

The former Dragon’s Den investor made millions in her twenties – her hotel business Needahotel.com was set up from her bedroom in the 90s before she sold it for €50m in 2006.

But the winds of business changed direction and in 2016 the mother-of-two declared bankruptcy.

However, after taking time out, Ms Newman is back with a new mask technology business launched during the pandemic.

The key ingredient, she says, is the active ingredient – Zinc Pyriatione – infused into the fibres of the mask which is effective against bacteria and fungi spread by up to 99.9pc.

Ms Newman’s One Zero Bravo has sold premium re-usable fabric masks internationally and B2B trade is conducted through excesstrading.co.uk which she runs with business partner, Richard Housley.

In their next venture, they intend launching a gender-neutral leisure clothing line with leggings and hoodies made from anti-bacterial material.

“To date, we have achieved a global audience stretching from Ireland, UK, Canada, USA, Australia, UAE, and the rest of Europe. Mask wearing is going nowhere anytime soon so we need to make sure we are protecting ourselves properly,” she said.

“My business partner Richard, is ex-military and has worked for global NGOs in extremely challenging locations, managing massive procurement projects so his knowledge is especially important to the development of this business.”

So far, they have sold to corporates, airlines and transport companies. The London HQ of football’s Premier League recently placed an order for hundreds of masks and that order could be just the opening to score more deals in international sporting circles.

Other business partners in the venture include a global leader in fashion and lifestyle apparel and accessories manufacture. They are headquartered in the Philippines and their fair trade factories employ over 55,000 people in 20 production facilities across nine countries.

This year, they put together a team of fashion designers, textile technologists, and engineers to focus on PPE manufacturing. They have antimicrobial certification from the American Association of Textile Colorists and from SGS.

“The customer feedback is absolutely fantastic, we are complimented on the comfort, washability, breathability, along with the anti-bacterial content which is so important to people who have suffered from ‘MaskNe’ (acne associated with mask wearing),” said Ms Newman who lived in Ireland for 26 years and is currently in lockdown with her family in Suffolk.

“Our partners in the Far East are fully focused on sustainability. Their current manufacturing is exported all over the world and they specialise in making clothing for some of the biggest brands on the planet. We’ve encouraged them to move some manufacturing production to Ireland and we have begun the task of finding a suitable location for production and for our fulfilment centre to export.

“We need to ensure that the correct skills and training are offered to our employees which our partners are fully behind,” she said.