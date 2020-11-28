| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dragon’s Den investor targets Irish production of anti-bacterial mask

Sarah Newman’s PPE venture plans leggings and hoodies made from innovative bug-killing fabric

Mask appeal: Sarah Newman from One Zero Bravo with her anti-bacterial masks. Photo: Richard Langdon/Ocean Images Expand

Close

Mask appeal: Sarah Newman from One Zero Bravo with her anti-bacterial masks. Photo: Richard Langdon/Ocean Images

Mask appeal: Sarah Newman from One Zero Bravo with her anti-bacterial masks. Photo: Richard Langdon/Ocean Images

Mask appeal: Sarah Newman from One Zero Bravo with her anti-bacterial masks. Photo: Richard Langdon/Ocean Images

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

Serial entrepreneur Sarah Newman is planning a return to business, with a range of anti-microbial face masks to be produced in Ireland, the Irish Independent has learned.

The former Dragon’s Den investor made millions in her twenties – her hotel business Needahotel.com was set up from her bedroom in the 90s before she sold it for €50m in 2006.

But the winds of business changed direction and in 2016 the mother-of-two declared bankruptcy.

Privacy