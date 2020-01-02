Downturn in manufacturing continues

The downturn in the manufacturing sector continued last month, as a weak UK market hit exports.

The extent of the downturn remained mild, with new orders and employment only fractionally lower than in November, according to the latest purchasing managers index (PMI) from AIB.

The PMI is an indicator designed to provide a single figure measure of the health of the industry.

The PMI edged lower to 49.5 in December, from 49.7 in November. Any reading over 50 is deemed growth.

Output was cut as firms sought to address a build-up of unsold stock.

The latest below-50 reading indicated an overall deterioration in manufacturing business conditions for the sixth time in the past seven months, the longest downturn since the second half of 2011 through to early-2012.

However, on a more positive note, expectations continued to recover from September's low.

During December manufacturers cut their workforce for the second month running, the first consecutive decline since March-May 2013.

Prices for manufacturers continued to rise in December, extending the current sequence of increases to 44 months, the second-longest in the survey history.

Greater cost pressures were partly attributed to the recent strengthening of sterling against the euro, according to the survey.

Online Editors