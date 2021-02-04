Donohoe's adviser claims Ireland has the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe

The UK is currently third in the world in terms of Covid-19 vaccines doses administered per every 100 people

Ed Brophy, a top adviser to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, has claimed Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme is currently the fastest in Europe.

However, Ireland is lagging the UK on vaccine rollout.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Brophy said: “And Ireland’s rollout of Covid-19 vaccines is currently the fastest in Europe, notwithstanding supply issues. Ireland & Denmark have administered doses to 4.1pc of their populations, the highest uptake of the 25 countries tracked by the European Centre for Disease Control.”

When challenged on the social media platform, Mr Brophy said he was referring the European Union and not the continent of Europe.

“Europe connoting the EU,” he clarified in a subsequent tweet.

Investors in Europe and around the world are monitoring the progress of countries in administering vaccines. Countries that succeed in getting their vaccine programme right are expected to bounce back faster economically than those who do not.

Ireland and Denmark both currently have the joint fastest rollout of the vaccines in the EU, with the two countries having administered first doses of vaccines to 4.1pc of their populations.

Among those that follow Mr Brophy on Twitter are Mr Donohoe, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, David McWilliams, as well as a number of TDs and economists.

“The tweet in question referred to the ‘highest uptake of the 25 countries tracked by the European Centre for Disease Control’,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Finance.

"The ECDC is an EU agency aimed at strengthening Europe’s defences against infectious diseases. The UK is no longer a member of the EU.”

As of yesterday, the UK was third in the world in terms of Covid-19 vaccines doses administered per every 100 people, according to figures from the Oxford University-based research hub Our World in Data.

More than 10 million people there have received the first dose of a vaccine for Covid-19. Overall, approximately 15.8 vaccine doses per 100 people have been administered in the UK.

Only Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the Seychelles have currently administered more doses of Covid-19 vaccines per 100 people than the UK.

Online Editors