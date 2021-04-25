Donohoe was briefed by ex-Davy director that Davy chairman could face pressure

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe was told by a senior official in the days after the Davy scandal broke last month that he could face questions over how tenable the position of Davy chairman John Corrigan was.

Des Carville, a senior Department of Finance official who himself was a long-time Davy director, prepared a detailed note for Donohoe and other senior advisers.

The briefing note, sent on March 7, five days after the €4.1m Central Bank fine was announced, outlined the “outstanding questions” which could persist about the Davy bond deal and subsequent fallout.

It was sent on a Sunday evening – the day after Davy CEO Brian McKiernan resigned from the company, along with deputy chairman Kyran McLaughlin, and head of bonds Barry Nangle – as Donohoe and his colleagues were facing into another week of focus on the high-profile scandal.

Carville’s note, which was requested by Donohoe’s advisers, flagged several questions which were likely to persist.

Carville is head of the shareholding and financial advisory division in the department, and was a director of Davy Corporate Finance from 2001 to 2013.

Paschal Donohoe and Des Carville. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Paschal Donohoe and Des Carville. Picture by Gareth Chaney/Collins

Among the questions was whether or not the shareholders who had resigned should be forced to sell their shareholdings. Davy announced a sale process of the business four days later, with Rothschild appointed to handle the sale.

Another question which Carville flagged as among those which “various commentators may pursue” was “Is the position of the chairman and other non-executive directors tenable?”

Corrigan and his fellow non-executive directors, who were aware of the controversial Anglo bond deal for some time, remain in situ at Davy.

Another question raised in the note called ‘Davy – rolling speakers’, which was released under the Freedom of Information Act, was “Did the CB [Central Bank] have sufficient powers to conduct its investigations and pursue individuals?”.

Carville drew attention to the fact that not all of the names of the Davy 16 involved in the bond deal were in the public domain, and provided a suggested answer.

“It is a matter for Davy to determine whether it should name the 16 individuals involved,” said the briefing note. “While some identities have been disclosed, there is considerable speculation around the identity of the other individuals involved, so some form of clarity would be welcome.”

Davy has not revealed the identity of the five people who not yet been named and declined to confirm a list submitted to them by the Sunday Independent.

Davy chairman John Corrigan

Davy chairman John Corrigan

In response to queries, a spokesman for the Department of Finance last week said: “The announcement by Davy on Monday, March 8, that all of the individuals that were involved in the transaction no longer work in the company was viewed as an important development.”

On March 9, a note on the matter was drawn up by the department for Nick Miller, adviser to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. It outlined how the fine was “€4.1m (€5.9m with a 30pc discount for settling early).”

In correspondence with his advisers, Donohoe said: “I would removed [sic] reference to lower fine for settling earlier. That’s a matter for CBI to communicate.”

A draft statement from Donohoe in relation to Davy’s announcement on a sale process read: “Recent revelations have a cast a dark shadow over Davy and its senior management team, and so this evening’s announcement may accelerate the cultural and ownership change required to address the obvious failings identified by the Central Bank last week.”

However, this line was not included in the final statement issued on March 11.

The documents released also outline a statement drafted for the press office to issue on the day of the Central Bank fine announcement “if (and only if) pressed”, following on from earlier comments that day by Donohoe.