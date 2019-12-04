Donohoe targets budget surpluses but not for rainy day fund

A late surge in corporation tax paid in November will help nudge the overall financial health of the State into a bigger-than-expected budget surplus of around €1.4bn for this year, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The amount of tax paid by companies last month was €700m ahead of expectations as a surge that has been running since 2015 continued into the most important month for tax payments, the minister said.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has repeatedly warned Mr Donohoe against spending proceeds of this tax surge. It thinks €2bn to €6bn of the tax bonanza is not in line with economic assessments of the Irish tax base and could therefore vanish.

Minister Donohoe told reporters last night that he doesn't intend to spend the extra cash or to funnel it into the so-called rainy day fund. The money will be handed to the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) and will be available to the Exchequer if required.

