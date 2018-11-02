Paschal Donohoe has back a call for the Euro area's main bailout fund to be available to fund bank rescues, including in EU states that don't use the single currency.

Donohoe backs call for bailout fund to be available for bank rescues

The Irish finance minister joined ministers from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Slovakia in calling for the change.

The Euro area's biggest economies:Germany and France as well as Italy are notably absent from the group.

The push to use the so called European Stability Mechanism as a financial last resort in the case of so called bank resolutions - the term for managed shut downs of bust lenders - would be a significant departure for the rescue fund.

It was set up after the crash to raise money on the markets in deals underwritten by all euro member states, to provide a lender of last resort for countries including Ireland and Greece.

The new scheme would expand its role to provide an EU wide bailout fund for savers in the case of bank failures, if national saving guarantee schemes needed extra funds.

It's likely member states would still have to repay any funds used.Funding savings guarantees has been under discussion at EU level for years as part of the so called Banking Union, but any move to share costs between nations has faced resistance from Germany in particular.

However, in a joint statement ministers including Paschal Donohoe say the ESM can and should be adapted to the task.

"The ESM should backstop the Single Resolution Fund of the Banking Union, which is open also to non-euro area Member States," they said in a joint statement.

The expanded role would be online with the original decision to establish the ESM, they said.

"The ESM’s original setup reflected the urgency of the crisis and the need to act fast; in a complete EMU, however, a reinforced role for the ESM increases the credibility and effectiveness of the crisis management framework."

