Donegal Investment Group returns €10m to shareholders

DIG has operations across Ireland, the UK, Holland, France and Brazil

Donegal Investment Group (DIG) is returning around €10m to its shareholders.

This follows the implementation of a conversion and redemption of shares.

Under the conversion and redemption to implement the return of capital, approximately 22.25pc of each shareholder's total holding of ordinary shares as at the conversion date of Monday, 31 August were converted into redeemable ordinary shares and redeemed at €12.50 per share.

New share certificates will be issued to all certificated shareholders to reflect their new number of ordinary shares post the conversion and redemption.

Earlier this year DIG said revenue at the company, which has operations across Ireland, the UK, Holland, France and Brazil, increased by almost 10pc to €29.6m in the six months to February 29.

The performance was driven by continued double-digit volume and revenue growth in its speciality dairy business, as well as increased sales volumes in its seed potato business.

Nonetheless, DIG saw its profit after tax fall to €1.4m from €2.5m the prior year.

In the first half of its financial year, DIG's seed potato business experienced good volume growth, but margins reduced as a result of an increase in the level of supply following better harvesting conditions. This, the company said, was the key reason for the reduction of €500,000 in segmental trading profit, offsetting the growth in speciality dairy.





Online Editors