Donegal Investment Group handing €10m back to shareholders

Donegal Investment Group (DIG) is returning around €10m to its shareholders following the implementation of a conversion and redemption of shares.

The return of capital is taking place through conversion and redemption of approximately 22.25pc of each shareholder's total holding of ordinary shares at the conversion date of Monday, 31 August. The shares are being redeemed at €12.50 each. Three years ago the company, formerly Donegal Creameries halted its dividend programme in favour of share buybacks which it said were a more tax efficient way to return cash to investors.

New share certificates will be issued to all certificated shareholders so as to reflect the new number of ordinary shares after the conversion and redemption.

Earlier this year, DIG said revenue at the company, which has operations across Ireland, the UK, Holland, France and Brazil, increased by almost 10pc to €29.6m in the six months to February 29.

The performance was driven by continued double digit volume and revenue growth in its speciality dairy business, as well as increased sales in its seed potato business.

DIG's profit after tax fall to €1.4m from €2.5m the prior year.

In the first half of its financial year, DIG's seed potato business experienced good volume growth, but margins fell as a result of an increased supply due to better harvesting conditions. Thisresulted in a decline of €500,000 inthe trading profits from this source, which offset growth seen in the speciality dairy line of the company's business.

