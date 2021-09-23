Donegal-based producer Mulrines continues Aldi listing with new €9.5m contract

Donegal-based drinks producer Mulrines has agreed a new €9.5m deal with low-cost retailer Aldi.

The 12-month contract will see Mulrines increase the volume of product it supplies to the retailer by almost 25pc.

The producer will now supply Aldi with over 11.5million litres of its Irish-produced fruit juices and smoothies each year.

“Mulrines has been a long-term partner with Aldi for almost 20 years, and we’re delighted to continue this strong relationship into the future,” John Curtin, Aldi group buying director, said.

Established in 1919, Mulrines currently employs 160 people across Ballybofey, Donegal and its two orchards in Porterstown and Rathbane in Co Kildare, where it grows apple varieties such as Cox’s Pippen, Elstar, Jona and Golden Delicious.

The company, which has been partnering with Aldi since 2002, is one of the German group’s longest serving suppliers here.

Mulrines expanded into Aldi’s UK shops in 2003.

Welcoming the contract, Peter Mulrine, managing director of Mulrines said: “Working with Aldi since 2002 has been essential for our business to grow and expand.”

“We’re delighted to be producing even more great products for Aldi’s stores nationwide, and stores abroad, and we look forward to working with Aldi into the future.”