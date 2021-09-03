Donegal based Nvolve Group to create 20 jobs

Nvolve Group, a Donegal based digital learning and HR solutions company, is creating 20 jobs to support its global expansion plans.

The company provides employee training and learning software products for companies operating across the food & beverages, logistics, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries.

In addition, its software enables companies conduct coaching and performance reviews across desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

The roles being created are in the area of marketing, sales and support positions across all levels of the company.

A number of the roles will be based in the company’s Letterkenny head office with the option of remote and hybrid working also being available.

Barry Harper, founder and CEO of Nvolve Group, said: “Today’s announcement of 20 new jobs will support our substantial growth curve.”

“Our laser like focus on helping companies with deskless workforces such as those in manufacturing or logistics digitally transform their employee learning, engagement and communications has helped us become market leader in this space in a very short space of time.”

Founded in 2015, Nvolve Group now has offices in Donegal, London, New York and India.

Its software solutions are available in more than 12 languages and are being used in over 35 countries.

Among the company’s portfolio of clients are Coca Cola, supermarket chain Iceland, Cadbury and Quorn Foods.

Nvolve Group will host the 2nd Annual ‘Workforce Excellence Conference’ virtually on September 22 and 23. A number of international speakers are due to speak at the conference covering the areas of employee learning, engagement and communications.