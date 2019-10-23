Donal O'Donovan: 'Global economy is in trouble - and unfortunately more job losses are likely on the way for us'

Ireland has escaped the hard shock of a messy Brexit this month but under the surface there is a real slow down in global trade .

Jobs boomed here in the past decade in tandem with a rise in globalisation, but our status as a small, globalised and hyper connected economy inevitably now means we are on the front line when things go wrong.

This week’s devastating jobs blows at Molex in Shannon, and at Novartis in Cork mean almost a thousand Irish families are facing an uncertain future.

Both companies have been here for decades and these are classic high quality industrial jobs – the kind that keep mortgages paid and put kids through college.

They’ll be extremely hard to replace and unfortunately more of these jobs blows are likely on the way.

Logo of drugmaker Novartis is seen at its branch in Schweizerhalle near Basel, Switzerland

We don’t know yet how hard a winter Ireland’s manufacturing base is facing. Unfortunately we can be certain that it will be worse than last year’s.

Policy makers – and the rest of us - cannot take what has been a booming Irish jobs market for granted.

The US and China, the world's two biggest economies, are locked in a damaging and unpredictable war of words and trade tariffs that is hurting both existing global trade and the confidence needed to support investment for the future. All multinationals are having to review their global supply chains, global costs and future plans in light of this new reality.

Ireland has had a unique niche in the global supply chains of in industries like microchips, pharmaceuticals and tech, which flourished during the past two decades of increasingly open trading.

Germany quietly slipped into an official recession this week. Like Ireland it has been another key winner when the US and China were holding each other up and is suffering in the new era of tariffs and threats.

Meanwhile, the UK, which remains a key Irish trading partner and in many ways the most dynamic part of the EU economy, is engulfed in Brexit, which has sapped investor confidence and again forced multinationals manufacturers to reconsider their entire supply chains.

