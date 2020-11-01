Domino's serves up 715 new Irish jobs

Fast-food chain Domino's is creating 715 roles across Ireland, including management positions, team members and contract drivers in anticipation of its busiest period of the year.

In Ireland, Domino's al­ready has 2,000 em­ployees and contract workers across its 85 Irish stores.

As part of the announcement, Domino's mentioned the op­portunity for advancement available to recruits, with 90pc of store managers having started as team members.

The statement from Dom­inos said that the recruit­ment push comes at a time when many people found themselves out of work "due to the global pandemic and recent lockdown".

Domino's added it had also implemented measures to ensure Covid-19 safety, including installing Perspex screens across all stores and introducing contact-free de­livery and collection.

Dominic Paul, chief exec­utive of London-listed Dom­ino's Pizza Group, said the company was making a move to hire people as it heads into the busy festive period.

"It has been a privilege to keep our stores open during Covid-19 and to now be in a position to offer hundreds more people the opportunity to become a Domino's team member," he said.

"Creating over 700 new roles will help ensure we keep serving our local communities safely as we head towards a busy festive period," he added.

Last month, Domino's re­vealed its sales increased by 2pc in Ireland for the 13 weeks to September 27. The group recorded an "exceptional" digital performance, with online sales in the State up 18pc year-on-year during the period.

In August, the Sunday Independent revealed that Domino's is planning on expanding its supply chain centre in Naas, Co Kildare, as part of an investment that could be worth up to £8m (€8.9m).

In a presentation, Dom­ino's said the first phase of its extension in Naas would be completed by the autumn of 2021.

