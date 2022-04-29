| 10.1°C Dublin

Dolphin Trust liquidator starts proceedings against financiers

Nine people have been named in lawsuit over the collapsed German property investment scheme 

Eanna McCloskey and Brian Flynn of Wealth Options Trustees Ltd. Photo: Jason Clarke Photography Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

The liquidator of part of the controversial Dolphin Trust’s Irish operation has launched a legal action against individuals and companies linked to the collapsed Ponzi scheme including the estate of a former executive who died leaving more than €6m in 2020.

The liquidator is seeking exemplary damages.

