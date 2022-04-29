Dolphin Trust liquidator starts proceedings against financiers

The liquidator of part of the controversial Dolphin Trust’s Irish operation has launched a legal action against individuals and companies linked to the collapsed Ponzi scheme including the estate of a former executive who died leaving more than €6m in 2020.

The liquidator is seeking exemplary damages.

Papers were filed with the High Court on Thursday, investors in the scheme have been told in a letter from liquidator Myles Kirby.

Two prominent financial services industry professionals, Eanna McCloskey and Brian Flynn, directors of Naas-based Wealth Options Trustees Ltd (WOTL), the administrator of Dolphin’s Irish investment scheme, were among the nine parties named in a High Court plenary summons issued on Thursday by solicitors on behalf of liquidator Myles Kirby of Kirby Healy Chartered Accountants.

Mr Kirby is the liquidator of MUT 103 Ltd, one of two so-called special purpose vehicles that were set up by WOTL to administer the more than €100m in pension and other savings raised from more than 1,000 Irish investors before Dolphin went bust.

The summons also named Lesley Dunne and Laura Dunne, the joint representatives in the estate of deceased WOTL director Paul Dunne, who left more than €6.2m in assets in his will when he died in October 2020. There is no suggestion Lesley and Laura Dunne had any involvement with Dolphin Trust.

A second Wealth Options linked firm, which had raised funds for the Dolphin scheme, Wealth Options Capital Limited, was also named in the proceedings.

A spokesman for both Wealth Options firms said: “As you will understand there can be no comment on a live legal case. Wealth Options Trustees Ltd (“WOTL”), Wealth Options Capital Ltd (“WOCL”) and the Directors will be robustly defending all of the allegations that have been made against them.”

Mr Kirby also named individuals linked to a Cork firm – R E Administration Ltd – that is now in liquidation but was previously a central hub for both the Irish and international operation of German Property Group as the Dolphin scheme is now called.

R E Administration, which was previously known as Dolphin International Group, played a central role in promoting the wider international Dolphin scheme that in total raised €1.5bn in savings from investors in Ireland, the UK and further afield before it collapsed in 2020.

Two directors of that firm, Cormac Smith and Marc Reilly, were named by Mr Kirby in the plenary summons.

Internal documents from R E Administration revealed by the Sunday Independent last year, showed how both men had been paid substantial salaries, had availed of expensive company cars and had taken a series of directors loans in the months before placing the firm in voluntary liquidation in October 2019.

Former Dolphin IG chief operating officer Lisa Marie Keane was also named by Kirby in his plenary summons.

In an update on Friday morning to 790 investors and creditors of MUT 103 Ltd, Mr Kirby said that he is seeking “damages for breach of contract, negligence, unjust enrichment, and breach of duty, including breach of statutory duty”.

Mr Kirby was seeking further damages “to include aggravated and/or exemplary damages – for negligent misrepresentation,” he said in his update.

Mr Kirby noted that “not all of the various substantive reliefs are applicable to each of the defendants.”

“I have already served the proceedings on some of the defendants, and I hope to have effected service in the coming days,” he said.

In the investor update, Mr Kirby said that his solicitors had issued Letters before Action to several parties in January and that none of the recipients had admitted liability.

Mr Kirby told investors that the next step in the proceedings was for the defendants to file an appearance or instruct lawyers to file an appearance on their behalf. Once that happened Mr Kirby would file a Statement of Claim with the court, setting out the claim in detail, he said.

“If any party fails to enter an appearance, I can apply to the High Court for judgment in default of appearance,” he said.

“This is the first step in a process which I anticipate will take many months or longer before the matter is ready to go to trial. I will endeavour to move the matter forward as quickly as possible with the view to achieving a return for the creditors,” he said.