Dolphin Irish directors received loans of €3.6m before liquidation

Two Irish directors of Cork-based Dolphin International Group were given loans by the company of €1.8m each before it was wound up in 2019, according to documents seen by the Sunday Independent .

The Cork company was a key part of the Dolphin Capital property investment scheme that took in more than €1bn from Irish, English and Asian investors over a decade before collapsing last year.

More than 1,800 Irish investors had put a total of €107m in the failed property venture though a network of 144 brokers.

The Sunday Independent has learned that Marc Reilly, who was a shareholder in and director of Dolphin IG, has since become CEO of Europe and Asia at J Streicher Global. The Dubai-based firm is the international investment arm of respected Wall St trading floor broker J Streicher & Co LLC.

Another former Dolphin executive, Donegal man Stephen O’Reilly, who worked with Dolphin in both Europe and Asia, is now J Streicher’s managing director in the Middle East at the Dubai International Financial Centre arm of the company.

Both Marc Reilly and Cormac Smith owned 33pc of Dolphin IG. The remaining 33pc of the firm was owned by the third director, Charles Smethurst. He set up the original Dolphin Capital scheme in 2008.

Reilly’s name is understood to have appeared in statements made by Smethurst and which were sent by his lawyers to the German public prosecutor in December.

The vision laid out by Dolphin in its marketing material was that it would use the money loaned from investors to acquire historic, listed sites in Germany to renovate them and sell them to Germans as residential units.

Investors, many of whom invested pension lump sums, bought loan notes issued by Dolphin Capital through a large number of financial brokers with a promise of high returns.

An invoice seen by the Sunday Independent and that was sent from Cork-based Dolphin IG to Hannover-based Dolphin Capital relating to one such investment illustrates the relationship between the two firms.

The Cork firm charged the Hannover firm “agents commission” of just over €65,000. The invoice details the original investment by the investor at just over €130,000 — a 50pc commission. Documents filed by Dolphin IG to the companies office in the autumn of 2018 show that, as directors, Reilly and Smith passed special resolutions to approve the giving of loans to themselves from the company.

Separate internal documents seen by this newspaper state that Reilly and Smith both received loans of €1.8m during the year to the August 31, 2019 from their company, Dolphin IG.

It is not known whether Reilly or Smith paid back the €3.6m of loans to the company.

The company, which had changed its name to R E Administration was subject to a voluntary wind-up by its members in October 2019.

The company had total assets of €4.27m on its balance sheet at the time of the wind-up, according to companies office documents.

Other filings by Dolphin IG show that over five years the three directors shared in more than €2.9m of directors payments from the company.

Web archives show that the website shared by the two Dolphin companies in 2013 was full of ambition for both firms.

“With Dolphin International continuously pushing new boundaries spearheading Dolphin Capital GmbH’s global funding movement for its various projects, the group has now been able to take on more ambitious and imperative projects,” it said.

“Over the years, the reach of the group has transcended beyond Germany, UK and Ireland and into Asia.

"The next stage is to further explore the opportunities in the rest of Europe and North America,” it added.