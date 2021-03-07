| 1.3°C Dublin

Dolphin Irish directors received loans of €3.6m before liquidation

Property investment scheme took in more than €1bn before collapsing

Charles Smethurst set up the original Dolphin Capital scheme in 2008 Expand

Fearghal O’Connor

Two Irish directors of Cork-based Dolphin International Group were given loans by the company of €1.8m each before it was wound up in 2019, according to documents seen by the  Sunday Independent .

The Cork company was a key part of the Dolphin Capital property investment scheme that took in more than €1bn from Irish, English and Asian investors over a decade before collapsing last year.

More than 1,800 Irish  investors had put  a total of €107m in the failed property venture though a network of 144 brokers.

